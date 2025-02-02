Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6,926.8% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 8,371,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,249.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,599 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 351,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 181,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

