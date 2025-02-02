SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,876 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BZH opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

