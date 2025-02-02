SG Americas Securities LLC Has $515,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,288 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after buying an additional 1,618,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

