SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,327 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

LIT stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.