Short Interest in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Decreases By 5.4%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.53. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.92 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,542,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 63.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 191,487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $136,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 430.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 75,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

