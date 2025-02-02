Short Interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Decreases By 5.4%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRM opened at $101.37 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 281.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

