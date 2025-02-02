Short Interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Decreases By 5.4%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IRM opened at $101.37 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 281.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Iron Mountain Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 794.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.