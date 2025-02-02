Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 22.5% – Still a Buy?

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 274,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 93,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 79.52 and a quick ratio of 21.35.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.