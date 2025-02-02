Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 574.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.