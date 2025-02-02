SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $204.20 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $268.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $1,325,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,039.46. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $781,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,931 shares of company stock worth $6,326,724. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.