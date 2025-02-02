Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 681,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 636,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

