Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 102,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 353,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sparta Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Sparta Capital Company Profile
Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sparta Capital
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.