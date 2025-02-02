Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 102,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 353,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

