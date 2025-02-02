Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hovde Group cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.86. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $79.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 2,650 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $198,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,308.87. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,199.10. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,926. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.