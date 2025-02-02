Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $41.12 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.