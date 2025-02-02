Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

