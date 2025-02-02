T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $232.97 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 122,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

