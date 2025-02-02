Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.6 %

Teradyne stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,434 shares of company stock worth $785,137. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 51.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $4,423,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

