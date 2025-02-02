Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tetra Tech traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 17490964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.