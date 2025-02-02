The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000.

NYSE GUT opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

