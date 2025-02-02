The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $147.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.95.

Shares of UPS opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $109.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 867,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

