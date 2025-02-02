The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $106.80 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $134.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

