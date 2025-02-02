Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.