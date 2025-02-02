Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for VF (NYSE:VFC)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

VF Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. VF’s payout ratio is presently -30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in VF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 96,442 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of VF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

