Trust Co. of Vermont Has $69.28 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $241.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.