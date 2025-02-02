UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at $21,797,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,985 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $3,833,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 203.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 173,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.05 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -173.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UWMC. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

