Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after purchasing an additional 644,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,291,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,436,000 after buying an additional 517,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

