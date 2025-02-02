Ventum Financial Increases Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Price Target to C$6.25

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Ventum Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leede Financial upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medexus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE:MDP opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.47 and a 1 year high of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.44 million, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

