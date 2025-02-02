Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $346.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.27.

Shares of V stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $351.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.74 and its 200 day moving average is $292.96. The company has a market cap of $637.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

