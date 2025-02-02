Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 21.2% – What’s Next?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 292,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 538,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

