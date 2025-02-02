Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $360.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $362.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.35. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $250.79 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.