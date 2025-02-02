Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

