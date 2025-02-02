Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $262.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.