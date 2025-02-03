1,133 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of POWL stock opened at $239.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.15 and its 200 day moving average is $227.59. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 677,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,512,131.10. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

