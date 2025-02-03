1,150 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Acquired by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $6,517,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,558,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,481,333. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maryann Bruce sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $148,689.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $618,632.63. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,865 shares of company stock worth $14,547,758 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

