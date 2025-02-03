13,360 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $199,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,165,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,889,741.45. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161,178 shares of company stock worth $106,845,859 in the last ninety days. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

