1,531 Shares in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIO opened at $25.49 on Monday. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

