1,640 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Acquired by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 63.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 122,809 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Veritex Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $508,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,950.75. This trade represents a 21.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.