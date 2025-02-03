190 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 68,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

