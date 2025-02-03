2,020 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,280 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,337.50. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

