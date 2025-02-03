260 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. CWM LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 303.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Ferguson by 66.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $181.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

