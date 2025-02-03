2,690 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 57.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,619,000 after acquiring an additional 800,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 566,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 368,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SolarWinds

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.41. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,212,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,262,499.28. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE:SWI opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

