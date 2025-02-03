28,400 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Solventum by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solventum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $50,948,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

