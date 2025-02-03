290 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Plexus by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $659,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,195.58. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,775.14. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,717 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,800. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $141.71 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

