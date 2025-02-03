353,215 Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 353,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SITE Centers by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SITE Centers Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SITC opened at $14.99 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $786.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.
In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
