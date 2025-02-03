3,700 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

