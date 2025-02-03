410 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Parsons Price Performance

NYSE:PSN opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

