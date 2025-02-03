4,558 Shares in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NESR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

