580 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VWO opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
