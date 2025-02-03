6,160 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

