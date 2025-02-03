6,260 Shares in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the third quarter worth about $944,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Backblaze by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 138,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Backblaze by 45.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 106,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Backblaze by 241.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 88,652 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Backblaze from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 10,321 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $66,260.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,864,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,027.32. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tina Cessna sold 8,874 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $56,971.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,113.72. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLZE stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.18). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.67%. The company had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

