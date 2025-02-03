7,861 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

